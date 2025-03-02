India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will meet New Zealand in the last group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. While both the Men in Blue and the Kiwis have progressed to the semifinals from Group A, whether they meet South Africa or Australia (qualified from Group B) in the knockouts will only be clear after the result of Sunday's match in Dubai.

The team finishing first in one group will meet the team finishing second in the other group. So, if India finish first in Group A, they will take on Australia in the semifinals, who ended second in Group B. On the other hand, if the Men in Blue finish second in Group A, they will be up against the Proteas in the semifinal as South Africa finished first in Group B.

Both India and New Zealand have won both their matches in Group A. The Men in Blue registered triumphs over Bangladesh and Pakistan by identical margins of six wickets. The Kiwis began their campaign with a 60-run win over hosts Pakistan in Karachi and then got the better of Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi.

India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match can be followed on Star Sports network channels and Sports18. As Star Sports' X handle, the IND-NZ clash can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1.

The India-New Zealand Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST, while the live coverage will get underway at 1:30 PM. The toss will be held at 2:00 PM.

India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match can be watched on JioHotstar.

Expand Tweet

The live streaming of the contest can be followed on both the JioHotstar app as well as the website.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have met 118 times in one-day internationals, with Team India having a 60-50 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match ended in a tie, while seven ODIs produced no result. The two teams also met in the final of the 2000 Champions Trophy in Nairobi, with the Kiwis clinching the hard-fought summit clash by four wickets.

