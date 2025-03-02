India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India are taking on New Zealand in the 12th match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2. This will be the last group match in the tournament, which will decide who plays whom in the semifinals. While India and New Zealand have progressed from Group A, Australia and South Africa have made it to the knockouts from Group B.

As per the schedule of the Champions Trophy, the team finishing first in Group A will take on the second-placed team in Group B in the semifinals. Similarly, the first-placed team in Group B will meet the side that finishes second in Group A. So, if India top Group A, they will take on Australia, who came second in Group B, in the semifinals. If they end in second place, they would meet South Africa.

Both India and New Zealand head into Sunday's match having won both their group clashes. The Men in Blue first beat Bangladesh by six wickets and then got the better of Pakistan by the same margin. As for the Kiwis, they beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi and Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Mitchell Santner said:

“Looks like a pretty good wicket. We want to put some pressure early on and hopefully it skids on well later.”

New Zealand have made one change. Daryl Mitchell comes in for Devon Conway. For India, Harshit Rana has been rested, so Varun Chakravarthy comes in.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

“This is black soil from Pakistan. It's a bit dry, very similar to last two matches. It will help spinners in the beginning, but once the lights come on, it's much better to bat on. The economy rate of the spinners is better, but pacers have picked more wickets.” - Dinesh Karthik

Today's IND vs NZ match complete players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (wk), Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: David Boon

