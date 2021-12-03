India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, match umpires list and pitch report

India will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The hosts had a chance to clinch the first Test in Kanpur. However, a resolute last-wicket stand between debutant Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel enabled New Zealand to save the Test.

India will be buoyed by the return of skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the entire T20I series as well as the first Test. Kohli hasn’t scored an international century in over two years. But the last time he played a Test at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016, he smashed a brilliant double hundred against England. Kohli would be hoping the well-deserved break can make a difference as far as his form is concerned.

As for New Zealand, they competed well in phases in Kanpur. They would be seeking a much better combined effort this time round. The middle order batting will be a concern for the Kiwis. The visitors would like runs from the likes of Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls.

IND vs NZ - 2nd Test playing 11s

IND playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

NZ playing 11: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel

IND vs NZ - 2nd Test opening batters list

India will open with Shubman Gill, who scored a half-century in Kanpur, and Mayank Agarwal, who struggled in the first Test.

For New Zealand, Will Young and Tom Latham, both of whom impressed in Kanpur, will open the innings.

IND vs NZ - 2nd Test umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

IND vs NZ - 2nd Test pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta, although there's a bit of moisture, this might hold because the pitch has been under the covers. There will be spin because there are cracks that will open up with the sun out. Because of the moisture on Day 1, there will be seam movement. You don't want to bat last but if you bat first you have to bat well. Might be a good toss to lose.

India vs New Zealand - Toss result for 2nd Test

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The hosts have made three changes to the team that played in Kanpur. Skipper Virat Kohli replaces Ajinkya Rahane, while Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj come in for the unfit duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Kohli said:

“We're batting first. Looks like a hard wicket and not a lot of grass. With the sun out, it should be the best time to bat. We just have to do the basics right like in Kanpur.”

New Zealand will miss the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson. Daryl Mitchell comes in as his replacement, while Tom Latham leads the side.

Edited by Samya Majumdar