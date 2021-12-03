"Andhe Umpires" - Twitterati fumes after umpiring blunder to rule Virat Kohli out in Mumbai Test

The below-par umpiring standards have become a common trend in the ongoing test match series between India and New Zealand. They received heavy criticism in the first Test in Kanpur for numerous dubious decisions. They have come under the scanner yet again after controversially adjudging Virat Kohli leg before wicket (lbw) in the second Test.

Virat Kohli opted for the DRS immediately after the on-field umpire had ruled the Indian skipper out. The third umpire (Virender Sharma) looked at the replays from various angles and it appeared that the ball had hit the bat and the pad simultaneously. As Sharma did not have any conclusive evidence to overturn the decision of the on-field umpire, Kohli made the long walk back to the pavilion.

However, fans have been sharing pictures and videos on the Twitter platform, which have revealed that the ball hit the bat first. They were furious over the contentious umpiring decision from Virender Sharma. Fans went on to troll him heavily for making recurring blunders while officiating games as an umpire.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #INDvNZ That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ

parthiv patel @parthiv9 #NZvInd #Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd

Hemant @Sportscasmm #IndvsNZtest #ViratKohli #Umpire



I just found out that -



Virender Sharma has also worked in movies: I just found out that -Virender Sharma has also worked in movies: #IndvsNZtest #ViratKohli #UmpireI just found out that - Virender Sharma has also worked in movies: https://t.co/HD4x4xjL0Q

_i_got_supplies_ @gophi_sg @SGanguly99

Please bring Hotspot procedure in India soon like Aussies

#ViratKohli #umpire Hello @BCCI Please bring Hotspot procedure in India soon like Aussies Hello @BCCI @SGanguly99 Please bring Hotspot procedure in India soon like Aussies #ViratKohli #umpire https://t.co/Az6C4amCMI

Siddhi @_LoyalKohliFan

It literally shows that the ball drifted away after hitting the bat. But no, Virender Sharma can't. 😭



#INDvNZ #ViratKohli #Umpire A 5 year kid would say bat first.It literally shows that the ball drifted away after hitting the bat. But no, Virender Sharma can't. 😭 A 5 year kid would say bat first.It literally shows that the ball drifted away after hitting the bat. But no, Virender Sharma can't. 😭#INDvNZ #ViratKohli #Umpire https://t.co/WUwQ1Phvvx

"Did something happen this morning?" - VVS Laxman questions Indian Team management's delayed injury announcement

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman was skeptical of the late injury updates given by the Indian team. He questioned Virat Kohli for not revealing it in the press conference yesterday.

Earlier this morning, the BCCI officially confirmed that Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are out for the second Test. The trio have been ruled out due to injury concerns. Virat Kohli reiterated the same during the toss.

Speaking to Star Sports, VVS Laxman reviewed the changes made to Team India's playing XI for the second test and said:

"Did something happen this morning? But Virat Kohli said nothing about in the press conference yesterday. It is obviously a big blow. Jadeja was injured in that England series and Axar Patel came in and he was named Player of the Series."

Team India lost three wickets in the first session of day 1. Ajaz Patel was the wreaker-in-chief as he picked up all three of those wickets. Patel added a fourth to his name with the wicket of Shreyas Iyer post-tea. India are currently placed at 160 for the loss of four wickets.

