India vs New Zealand memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian team failed to perform well once again on the grand stage and extended their losing streak against the Blackcaps.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as the Kiwi bowlers troubled the Indian top-order batters in the powerplay.

Ishan Kishan, playing his first T20 World Cup match, was back in the hut along with his opening partner KL Rahul before the powerplay overs ended. Rohit Sharma almost lost his wicket on the first ball, but Adam Milne dropped the catch in the deep.

Sharma failed to take advantage of the dropped catch. He returned to the dressing room after scoring only 14 runs off 14 deliveries. Captain Virat Kohli demoted himself to number four in the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand. The move did not benefit Kohli much. He aggregated only nine runs off 17 balls before Ish Sodhi dismissed him.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya contributed a total of 49 runs to the total. They helped the Indian cricket team finish with a below-par 110-run total on the board. Trent Boult scalped three wickets for the Kiwis. Meanwhile Man of the Match Ish Sodhi bagged the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In reply, the Blackcaps got off to an excellent start. Martin Guptill smashed three fours in his 17-ball 20. Daryl Mitchell then played a match-winning knock of 49 runs. He smacked four fours and three sixes in his 35-ball inning. Captain Kane Williamson supported him with an unbeaten 33-run knock.

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Bumrah took two wickets, but none of the other bowlers could dismiss the Kiwi batters.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and New Zealand

Here are the top memes from the India vs New Zealand match that happened in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 earlier tonight.

Edited by Aditya Singh