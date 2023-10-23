India vs New Zealand: What happened in yesterday’s match at 2023 World Cup?

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in yesterday’s 2023 World Cup match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The win was India’s first over New Zealand in any ICC event since 2003. With their fifth triumph in as many matches, the Men in Blue also moved to the top of the 2023 World Cup points table.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India held New Zealand to 273 despite Daryl Mitchell’s 130 off 127 balls as Mohammed Shami claimed 5/54 in his first match of the World Cup. Virat Kohli (95 off 104) once again anchored India’s chase as they got home in 48 overs.

Chasing a tricky target of 274, India got off to a solid start courtesy of their openers Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26). However, both batters fell in quick succession as the hosts slipped to 76/2. Kohli then added 52 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (33) and 54 for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (27).

There were some nervous moments in India’s chase as Rahul’s dismissal was followed by the run out of Suryakumar Yadav (2) following his mix-up with Kohli.

Ravindra Jadeja (39* off 44), however, calmed the nerves in the Indian dressing room, adding 78 for the sixth wicket with Kohli. The latter perished trying to bring up his 100 with a six, but Jadeja pulled Matt Henry for four to take India past the finish line.

Shami five-fer stifles New Zealand

Earlier, Shami picked up a memorable five-fer in his comeback match as New Zealand lost their way after a 159-run stand between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 off 87). Batting first, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Devon Conway for a duck as he was brilliantly caught by Shreyas Iyer. Shami then bowled Will Young (17) with one that nipped back in a bit.

Mitchell and Ravindra launched a superb counter-attack and were helped by Indian fielders, who dropped a couple of sitters. The stand was broken when Ravindra was caught at long-on off Shami. New Zealand lost their way after that as Kuldeep trapped Tom Latham (5) lbw and had Glenn Phillips (23) caught off a full and wide delivery.

Shami bowled Mitchell Santner (1) and Henry (0) off consecutive balls with two brilliant deliveries. He completed his five-fer by dismissing centurion Mitchell in the last over of the innings. The Kiwis lost seven wickets for 68 runs, going from 205/3 to 273.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match?

Shami was superb with the ball, striking at the start and leading India’s fightback at the death. With the bat, Kohli once again guided India’s chase.

For New Zealand, Mitchell scored a superb ton, while Ravindra also hit an impressive 75.

Pacer Shami was named Player of the Match for his excellent bowling performance.