India vs Pakistan memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Pakistan snapped their losing streak in the ICC T20 World Cup matches against India. They recorded a thumping 10-wicket victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last night. The Babar Azam-led outfit outplayed the Men in Blue to record a historic win in the UAE.

India and Pakistan opened their T20 World Cup 2021 campaigns last night in Dubai. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision proved to be an excellent call because Shaheen Shah Afridi cleaned up Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the powerplay overs. Hasan Ali got rid of Suryakumar Yadav in the sixth over.

Captain Virat Kohli stitched up a 53-run fourth-wicket partnership with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. However, after Shadab Khan broke that stand, there was no significant partnership in the Indian innings. India ended with 151/7 in 20 overs. Kohli top-scored with a 49-ball 57.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, returning with figures of 3/31 in four overs. Hasan Ali chipped in with two wickets, while Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan scalped a wicket each.

Chasing 152 runs to win their first match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan started well and did not lose any wickets in the powerplay. The duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dominated the Indian bowlers. They continued to bat until the 18th over and scored 152 runs to guide the Men in Green home.

Pakistan handed Team India their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in ICC T20 World Cup history and recorded a big win to end their losing streak.

Best memes from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan

Indian cricket fans were disappointed after the team's shocking loss in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Quite a few memes went viral on social media and here are the top picks:

