India vs Pakistan: What happened in yesterday’s match in Asia Cup 2023?

The much-hyped India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday did not produce a result as the game was called off due to rain.

There were concerns over weather in the build-up to the match, but hopes were raised when the toss took place at the scheduled time. The Men in Blue won the toss and decided to bat first.

Only 4.2 overs were bowled when rain halted play for the first time. Luckily, it was only a brief interruption. However, Shaheen Afridi put Pakistan on top after play resumed, knocking over Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4) in quick succession.

Shreyas Iyer, who was making his comeback following his recovery from a back injury, also did not last long. He was dismissed for 14, pulling a short ball from Haris Rauf straight to midwicket.

The Men in Blue were 51/3 in 11.2 overs when rain interrupted proceedings for the second time. On resumption, India suffered another setback as Rauf cleaned up a struggling Shubman Gill for 10 off 32 balls.

At 66/4 in the 15th over, Team India were in big trouble. However, Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) and Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) shared an excellent fifth-wicket stand of 138 runs to lift the batting side.

Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, striking nine fours and two sixes. Pandya began steadily, but the big hits started flowing once he spent time at the crease and found his rhythm.

The fine stand ended when a weary Kishan mistimed a pull off Rauf (3/58). Pandya also missed out on his hundred. He was the next to go as he failed to spot a slower one from Afridi and chipped a catch towards cover.

India lost their way after the dismissal of their set batters as Ravindra Jadeja (14) had a waft at one outside off Afridi (4/35) and was caught behind. Next ball, Shardul Thakur (3) lobbed a catch off Naseem Shah as he looked to flick one across the line.

From 239/5, India slipped to 242/8 before a cameo from Jasprit Bumrah (16) took the batting side past 265. Naseem (3/36) ended India’s innings by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav (4) and Bumrah in the 49th over.

Pakistan did not get to face a single ball due to persistent rain and the match was called off before the scheduled cut-off time of 10:27 pm IST.

How India can qualify for the Super Fours after washout against Pakistan

With the Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday producing no result, both India and Pakistan took home one point each. Babar Azam and company have qualified for the Super Fours, with three points from two matches.

India will next face Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. If they win the game, they will also progress to the Super Fours. In the event of another washout as well, the Men in Blue will make it to the next round.

However, if Nepal upset India, they will go through to the Super Fours, knocking out Rohit Sharma’s team.