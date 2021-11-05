India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

India will face Scotland in Match 37 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The Men in Blue got off to the mark with a clinical 66-run win over Afghanistan. But they will need to continue their momentum against Scotland and register yet another convincing win to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals.
Despite losing the toss and being sent into bat, India came out with a different intent and positive attitude against Afghanistan. The results followed as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit sublime fifties. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya also played fine cameos.
With the ball, the decision to bring in experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a replacement for the injured Varun Chakravarthy paid off as the veteran cricketer was highly impressive with 2 for 14. Mohammed Shami also claimed three wickets, although he was a bit expensive. India have everything to play for when they face Scotland in Dubai.
IND vs SCO - Today's match playing 11s
IND playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
SCO playing 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal
IND vs SCO - Today's match opening batters list
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who cracked fifties against Afghanistan, will open for India.
Scotland would hope skipper Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey can lift their game against India.
IND vs SCO - Today's match pitch report
The pitch is expected to be tough for the team batting first. Spinners could have a role to play. Expect dew in the second half.
IND vs SCO - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires
On-field Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Rod Tucker
Third Umpire: Joel Wilson
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
IND vs SCO T20 World Cup toss result for today's match
India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Men in Blue are playing three spinners, with a fit Varun Chakravarthy replacing Shardul Thakur.
Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli said:
“We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. We will try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (jokes).”
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer described the wicket as a good deck. They are going in with an unchanged squad.