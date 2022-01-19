India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having squandered the opportunity to clinch their maiden Test series win in South Africa, India will be keen to make amends during the three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday.

The visitors will be led by KL Rahul in Rohit Sharma’s absence. Rahul confirmed at a virtual press conference on Tuesday that, with Rohit unavailable due to a hamstring injury, he will open the innings.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who stepped down as Test captain a day after India went down by seven wickets in Cape Town. The 33-year-old was sacked as ODI skipper ahead of the South Africa tour following his decision to quit the T20 captaincy. There is plenty of intrigue over how Kohli will perform now that he is no longer the leader.

The last time India visited the Rainbow Nation in 2017-18, they trounced the hosts 5-1 in a six-match ODI series. Kohli was the standout performer in that series, amassing 558 runs, including three hundreds, at an average of 186.

IND vs SA - 1st ODI playing 11s

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA - 1st ODI opening batters list

Indian captain Rahul will open the innings with veteran left-hander Shikhar Dhawan. For the hosts, Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock are likely to begin proceedings with the bat.

IND vs SA - 1st ODI umpires

On-field umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

IND vs SA - 1st ODI pitch report

The wicket in Paarl looks a bit dry. The team batting first is likely to be at an advantage. The surface could slow down as the game progresses.

India vs South Africa - 1st ODI Toss result

South Africa have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Explaining his decision, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said:

"The wicket looks a bit dry. We'd like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up to allow our bowlers to get the best of the conditions.”

Marco Jansen will be making his ODI debut for South Africa today.

Team India skipper KL Rahul, meanwhile, admitted that he would have batted first as well. India are handing an ODI debut to Venkatesh Iyer.

The visitors are going in with two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, while all-rounder Shardul Thakur is also part of the XI.

