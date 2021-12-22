Cheteshwar Pujara relaxes with his teammates at serene location day off ahead of the South Africa series

Senior Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently spent time at a peaceful location with his teammates on a day off ahead of the South Africa series. Team India players have been training intensely in the nets in preparation for the three-match Test series beginning December 26 at the Centurion.

To rejuvenate themselves, the players took a break on Wednesday. With a picture posted to his Instagram account, Pujara provided Team India fans with a glimpse of their fun activities on off days.

Fans can see Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara, posing for the camera at a scenic location. Pujara captioned the post:

South Africa pace bowling department will challenge Indian batters on this tour: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer has warned the Team India batters about the threat posed by the South African pace attack in the upcoming Test series.

Even though the home team will miss the services of Anrich Nortje, they do have quality backup pacers who can trouble the visitors by utilizing pace-friendly pitches.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with News 18, Wasim Jaffer analyzed the threat posed by the South African pace attack in the upcoming series and said:

“South Africa has a decent fast bowling attack. There is no doubt Rabada is one of the best. He is going to challenge the Indian batters. They have sufficient quality. Their pace bowling will definitely challenge India but their batting is not the same it was before. Nonetheless, it will be a challenging tour for India."

Also Read Article Continues below

India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. It is one of the biggest motivating factors for the players in this tour. Following India's recent performances in Australia and England, fans are optimistic of a positive result in South Africa.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pujara score runs in South Africa and save his Test spot? Yes NA 0 votes so far