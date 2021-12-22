[Pictures]: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Dravid and other Team India members enjoy BBQ

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Dravid and a few other members of the Team India contingent in South Africa enjoyed a barbecue on Tuesday night. The players have been training intensely under the supervision of the coaching staff over the last few days to get accustomed to the conditions ahead of the Boxing day Test.

Amidst grueling practice sessions, a few players and the support staff crew took some time off to enjoy a pleasant BBQ on Tuesday. Mayank Agarwal gave fans a glimpse of their dinner by sharing a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle.

The pictures show Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Chetshwar Pujara, and others enjoying the BBQ. Mayank Agarwal captioned the post:

"Nothing like a fiery BBQ night 🔥

Here's Mayank Agarwal's Instagram post:

The complete schedule for Team India's tour of South Africa

Team India will commence their South Africa tour with a Boxing Day Test in Centurion. The visitors will then travel to Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively to play the remaining two Test matches.

Both teams will then square off in a three-match ODI series. The games will take place behind closed doors due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in South Africa.

The itinerary for the three-match Test series between India and South Africa is as follows:

First Test - 26 Dec to 30 Dec | Venue - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test - 3 Jan to 7 Jan | Venue - Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

Third Test - 11 Jan to 15 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town

The schedule for the three-match India v South Africa ODI series is as follows:

First ODI - 19 Jan | Venue - Paarl

Second ODI - 21 Jan | Venue - Paarl

Third ODI - 23 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town

