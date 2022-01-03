India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Buoyed by their famous triumph in Centurion, India will be keen to create history when they take on South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg on Monday.

The visitors are yet to register a series win in South Africa. What will give India confidence is the fact that they have never lost a Test at the Wanderers. India, though, have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the game, as captain Virat Kohli has been ruled out due to upper back spasm.

India came up with a highly impressive all-round effort in the first Test against South Africa. KL Rahul set the tone with a first-innings hundred and a century opening stand with Mayank Agarwal. India were in the driver’s seat after reaching 272-3 at stumps on Day 1.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



🇿🇦 A couple of changes

➡️ Verreynne and Olivier are brought in

⬅️ Quinton de Kock (retired) and Wiaan Mulder miss out



📺 Catch the action live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3



#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt 🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT🇿🇦 A couple of changes➡️ Verreynne and Olivier are brought in⬅️ Quinton de Kock (retired) and Wiaan Mulder miss out📺 Catch the action live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3 🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🇿🇦 A couple of changes➡️ Verreynne and Olivier are brought in⬅️ Quinton de Kock (retired) and Wiaan Mulder miss out📺 Catch the action live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt https://t.co/gppPqRNjV6

Team India’s middle order, though, continues to remain a worry heading into Johannesburg. Cheteshwar Pujara once again looked out of sorts, getting dismissed cheaply in both innings. Ajinkya Rahane looked good, but did not convert his starts, while Kohli perished flashing outside the off stump in both innings.

IND vs SA - 2nd Test playing 11s

India: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA - 2nd Test opening batters list

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open for India in Johannesburg. While Rahul was the Man of the Match in the first Test for scores of 123 and 23, Agarwal scored 60 and 4.

For South Africa, captain Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will be the openers. After being dismissed for 1 in the first innings of the 1st Test, Elgar contributed a defiant 77 in the second essay. Markram managed only 13 and 1.

IND vs SA - 2nd Test umpires

On-field umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Marais Erasmus.

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock.

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft.

IND vs SA - 2nd Test pitch report

According to former South African pacer Morne Morkel, we can expect a surface similar to Centurion. It could be a touch slower to start off, but quicken up as the day goes on.

There are a few cracks as well, which could open up on days 4 and 5, but it's a good wicket. As a bowler, you need to bowl tight lines, because if you give width, you could get punished.

India vs South Africa - Toss result for 2nd Test

KL Rahul, leading in Kohli’s absence, won the toss and decided to bat first. Hanuma Vihari finds a place in the middle order as a replacement for Kohli.

Speaking after the toss, Rahul said:

“Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test. (On Captaincy) It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured, and looking forward to this challenge.”

BCCI @BCCI



Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm.



#SAvIND Toss Update - KL Rahul has won the toss and elects to bat first in the 2nd Test.Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm. Toss Update - KL Rahul has won the toss and elects to bat first in the 2nd Test.Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm.#SAvIND https://t.co/2YarVIea4H

Also Read Article Continues below

South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI from the Centurion Test. Kyle Verryenne has come in for the retired Quinton De Kock and Duanne Olivier for Wiaan Mulder.

Edited by Bhargav