India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Although South Africa had the momentum going heading into the ODI series, having stunned India in the Tests, no one expected the visitors to surrender so meekly. The Men in Blue have been no match for South Africa in the first two one-dayers, reducing the Cape Town encounter to a dead rubber.

Both with the bat and ball, India have been abysmal to say the very least. Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant batted well while Virat Kohli looked good in the first match. However, the inexperienced middle order has floundered in both matches. As a result, India have failed to build on the early momentum.

In the bowling department, barring Jasprit Bumrah, no one has made much of an impact. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have paled in comparison to Tabraiz Shamsi. The overall body language of Team India has left much to be desired. Can they find some inspiration to pull off a consolation win.

IND vs SA - 3rd ODI playing 11s

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

IND vs SA - 3rd ODI opening batters list

India will need another good start from openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, who scored 29 and 55 respectively in the 2nd ODI in Paarl. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock shone at the top of the order for the Proteas in the previous one-dayer, smashing 91 and 78 respectively.

IND vs SA - 3rd ODI umpires

On-field umpires: Bongani Jele, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

IND vs SA - 3rd ODI pitch report

The surface looks almost uniformly brown. Should be good for batting although it seems a bit sticky.

India vs South Africa - 3rd ODI Toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking after winning the toss, Team India captain KL Rahul said:

“It looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance.”

India have made quite a few changes to their playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar all get a game.

South Africa have made one change. Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar