India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on South Africa in the third T20I of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday. The game will be a must-win one for the visitors, having lost the rain-hit second T20I at St George's Park in Gqeberha by five wickets [DLS method].

The Men in Blue were sent into bat after losing the toss in the second T20I. They lost both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, for ducks but recovered well to post 180/7 in 19.3 overs courtesy of good knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) and Rinku Singh (68* off 39).

Set to chase a revised target of 152 in 15 overs, hosts South Africa got home in 13.5 overs. Their openers got off to a blazing start before Matthew Breetzke (16 off 7) was run out. Reeza Hendricks (49 off 27) and Aiden Markram (30 off 17) ensured South Africa got over the line to take the 1-0 lead.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Skipper Aiden Markram said:

“Obviously, a fresh wicket. Happy with the way we chased the other night and we back ourselves to do the same again.”

The Proteas have made three changes. Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have gone to play some first-class cricket. Keshav Maharaj comes back, Nandre Burger gets his debut and Donovan Ferreira comes in for Tristan Stubbs.

As for India, they are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger.

Today's IND vs SA pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa, the surface is quite dry. There’s a bit of grass on that, it's been very hot. Looks like a pretty good pitch. Expect a whole lot of runs and many sixes.

Today's IND vs SA match players list

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

South Africa squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman, Donovan Ferreira.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Bongani Jele

TV umpire: Lubabalo Gcuma

Match Referee: Chris Broad