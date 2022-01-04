[Watch] Shardul Thakur gets his 3rd as van der Dussen walks despite edge not carrying cleanly to Pant

With India in desperate search of a breakthrough in their ongoing second Test match against South Africa, stand-in captain KL Rahul turned to Shardul Thakur. Thakur struck gold for his side once again. The hosts were cruising at 85/1 with Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen steadying the ship for their side.

The man with the golden arm broke the game open, dismissing Proteas captain Dean Elgar in his second over. In his five-over spell, Thakur also accounted for the wicket of the well-set Keegan Petersen after the 28-year-old scored his maiden Test half-century.

Thakur delivered the killer blow at the stroke of lunch, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen with the one that jagged back in to take the inside edge on its way to the keeper.

However, while the two teams and Van der Dussen walked off with the umpires calling lunch, replays suggested that the ball hadn't carried to Rishabh Pant cleanly.

The Indian wicket-keeper gobbled the catch up and Thakur celebrated his third wicket in his brief spell. As a result, India once again find themselves in the driving seat, with an inexperienced South African lower-order to follow.

In a situation like this, the rule suggests that the bowling team captain can withdraw his appeal, shall his team decide to. However, India did not opt to do that, for obvious reasons. The debate around this will rage on long into the night.

As for now, India are taking the attack to the Proteas.

Thakur leads the charge as India find themselves in the driver's seat to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series

Team India have never won a Test series in South Africa. After conquering Australia and England, this is the final frontier for this Indian Test side.

As it stands, India find themselves in the driver's seat to keep their hunt for a historic Test series win alive. After a comprehensive 113-run victory in the first Test, the visitors will be fancying their chances for another cruising win in this second Test at the Wanderers.

After being bundled out for 202 on day one, India still have a lead of 100 runs with the hosts tottering at 102-4. In a Test match that's moved at a rate of knots so far, India will have to be wary of the fitness of their bowlers.

With Mohammed Siraj suffering a hamstring injury and not steaming in with his usual rhythm, India might find themselves a bowler short in this match. Thakur has stepped up to fill the boots but the Indian captain will have to rotate his bowlers carefully.

India have a chance to pile on the pressure with two new batters at the crease. India will want to get their ace pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami into the game and restrict South Africa to a minimal total.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava