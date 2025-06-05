India vs South Africa Test in November 2025 moved from Delhi to Kolkata: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to swap venues for the India versus West Indies and India versus South Africa Test matches. A Times of India report claimed that the former, which is scheduled to take place in Kolkata, will be played in New Delhi, while the latter will take place at the Eden Gardens.

The BCCI announced the fixtures for India's 2025 home season in April. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play West Indies in Kolkata in the second match of the two-Test series between October 10-14. They are scheduled to play South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series in New Delhi between November 14-18.

"The Arun Jaitley Delhi will now hold the second Test between India and West Indies between Oct 10-14, which was originally supposed to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kolkata, meanwhile, will now hold the first Test between India and South Africa from Nov 14-18.

"This has been done to avoid the players from being affected by possibly high pollution levels at that time of the year. The BCCI priotises the welfare and well-being of the players and their health at all times. A formal announcement regarding this swap will be made in the next couple of days," a source told TOI on Wednesday.

India to play four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in home season of 2025

Following a gruelling five-Test series in England starting on June 20, India will have a relatively lighter home season in the second half of 2025. They will play two Tests against West Indies and South Africa as part of the 2025-2027 World Test Championships cycle.

Later, they will play three ODIs and five T20Is against South Africa. Their last match of the home season will take place in Ahmedabad on December 19, 2025.

