BCCI announces Team India's fixtures against West Indies and South Africa for home season 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the men's team's fixtures for the home season of 2025. They will host South Africa and West Indies across formats. While West Indies and South Africa will play two Tests each, there are no limited-overs fixtures scheduled against the team from the Caribbean island.

The season begins on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the first of the two Tests against the West Indies will take place. Kolkata will stage the second from October 10. Guwahati will host it's first-ever men's Test with the second Test of the two-match series scheduled to be played at this venue, starting November 22. Meanwhile, the opening contest against the Proteas will commence on November 14.

After the red-ball fixtures, South Africa will also lock horns in three ODIs on November 30, December 3, and December 6 in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vizag, respectively. The two teams will also play a five-match T20 series from December 9 to 19. The series begins in Cuttack, while New Chandigarh (December 11) and Dharamsala (December 14) will stage the next two games. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the venues for the final two T20Is on 17 and 19, respectively.

India to tour Australia before returning home to face South Africa

India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. (Credits: Getty)

After the two Tests at home against the West Indies, the Men in Blue will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The leg Down Under begins on October 19 with the 50-over games and will end on November 8.

Following IPL 2025, the Asian Giants also have a five-Test series in England that begins on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The Asia Cup is also scheduled to take place in September 2025; however, the dates and venues for the same are yet to be announced.

India are the defending champions, having won it in dominating fashion in 2023 by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

