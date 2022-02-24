India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having thumped West Indies 3-0, Team India now take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series as their build-up to the T20 World Cup continues. The first T20I will be played in Lucknow on Thursday. The hosts had an excellent run against West Indies overall, hammering them 3-0 in the ODIs as well and ticking quite a few boxes.

One of the biggest positives for the Men in Blue was the performance of the finishers. Suryakumar Kumar and Venkatesh excelled in the role against the Windies. However, Suryakumar has been ruled out of the Sri Lanka series due to a hairline fracture which he suffered while fielding in the last T20I against West Indies.

In fact, injury is the biggest concern for Team India heading into the series against the Lankans. Pacer Deepak Chahar was also declared unfit after he suffered a right quadriceps injury, while KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were also ruled out earlier.

IND vs SL - 1st T20I playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL - 1st T20I opening batters list

India will open with skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sri Lanka’s opening batters are Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara.

IND vs SL - 1st T20I umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

IND vs SL - 1st T20I pitch report

According to Russel Arnold, 180 could be a par score in the first match. He explained that it’s not muggy so dew will not be a big effect. The pitch is very hard, with plenty of cracks, but will stay good with nice pace and bounce.

India vs Sri Lanka - 1st T20I Toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Dinesh Chandimal and Jeffrey Vandersay are part of the visitors’ playing XI.

For India, comeback man Sanju Samson gets a game in the injury-hit squad. Ravindra Jadeja is also returning from injury and Jasprit Bumrah from a break against West Indies. Deepak Hooda has been handed his T20I debut.

Rohit informed that Ruturaj Gaikwad was supposed to play but was ruled out due to a wrist injury.

