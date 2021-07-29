India vs Sri Lanka 2021: 3rd T20I match players list & umpires

India are rocked by Covid-19 and two losses in their last three games. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are buoyant after registering their first T20I win over India in a home bilateral series. With the contest level at 1-1, the two sides play the decider on Thursday (July 29) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won just his second toss of the tour and decided to bat first on what looks like yet another spin-friendly deck. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini unfortunately injured his left shoulder in the penultimate over of the second T20I, thus paving the way for Kerala seamer Sandeep Warrier to make his India debut.

But the Men in Blue remain a batsman short, going in with a bowling-heavy line-up comprising three pacers and as many spinners.

Sri Lanka strengthened their batting for the final T20I. Left-arm seamer Isuru Udana went out of the line-up, and was replaced by top-order batsman Pathum Nissanka. Along with a slew of all-rounders to choose from, Dasun Shanaka can also summon the services of a specialised quick in Dushmantha Chameera and a mixed bag in Akila Dananjaya.

India vs Sri Lanka – 2nd T20 playing 11

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka – 1st T20I umpire

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

3rd umpire: Lyndon Hannibal

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule