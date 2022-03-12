India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Toss result, playing 11s, umpires, and pitch report

India will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Sri Lanka in the pink-ball Test, which begins in Bengaluru on Saturday. The hosts were completely dominant in the first Test in Mohali, crushing the Lankans by an innings and 222 runs. It was Ravindra Jadeja’s Test in many ways as he first cracked an unbeaten 175 and then picked up nine wickets across two innings.

In some good news for India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel is fit, having recovered from a shin injury and COVID-19. He wreaked havoc in India’s previous pink-ball Test against England in Ahmedabad last year. Meanwhile, there will be some focus again on Virat Kohli, who looked good during his 45 in the first Test but could not convert it to a big one.

Sri Lanka are grappling with multiple injury woes. Pathum Nissanka, who scored an unbeaten 61 in the first innings in Mohali, has been ruled out due to a back injury. Lahiru Kumara tore his hamstring while Dushmantha Chameera was advised against playing by the medical team owing to an ankle injury. Suranga Lakmal will be turning out in his last Test so he will be keen to sign off on a high.

IND vs SL - 2nd Test playing 11s

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

IND vs SL - 2nd Test opening batters list

India will open with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who scored 29 and 33 respectively in Mohali. Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne will open for Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL - 2nd Test Umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

IND vs SL - 2nd Test pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta and Russel Arnold, there will be something for spinners as the pitch looks dry. With the sun beating down, the cracks are going to open up. There will be a bit more pace and bounce.

India vs Sri Lanka - Toss result for 2nd Test

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is coming in for Jayant Yadav. Speaking after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said:

"We are going to bat first. It looks like a very dry pitch and runs are the board is going to be critical."

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama come in for the injured Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara.

