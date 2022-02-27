India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having clinched the T20 series with a game in hand, Team India will look to complete a clean sweep in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The Men in Blue’s triumph in the 2nd T20I was their 11th consecutive win in the 20-over format. They had earlier blanked West Indies and New Zealand at home.

India chased down a challenging target of 184 without much trouble in Saturday’s match on the back of their batting might. Shreyas Iyer cracked his second consecutive fifty as he remained unbeaten on 74 off 44.

Sanju Samson gave glimpses of his talent with a brutal 25-ball 39 while Ravindra Jadeja came in and scored boundaries for fun.

While Team India have hit an unbeaten streak in T20Is, they still need to work on their bowling in the death overs. Sri Lanka plundered 80 runs in the last five overs in the second match between the two sides. This is one box the hosts need to tick in the 3rd T20I.

IND vs SL - 3rd T20I playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson (w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL - 3rd T20I opening batters list

Sri Lanka will open with Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka, who scored 75 and 38 respectively in the last game. For India, it remains to be seen who opens with Rohit Sharma in Ishan Kishan’s absence.

IND vs SL - 3rd T20I umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

IND vs SL - 3rd T20I pitch report

A different pitch is being used for the 3rd T20I. According to Russel Arnold, there is less grass and the surface is hard but there are some scratches on the pitch. The surface is a bit dry, so spinners might have more of a say.

India vs Sri Lanka - 3rd T20I toss result

Sri Lanka won the toss and have decided to bat first. The visitors have made two changes to their team. Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara are out while Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are in.

BCCI @BCCI



Live - @Paytm #INDvSL Sri Lanka Captain calls it right at the toss and elects to bat first in the final T20I.Live - bcci.tv/events/53/sri-… Sri Lanka Captain calls it right at the toss and elects to bat first in the final T20I.Live - bcci.tv/events/53/sri-… @Paytm #INDvSL https://t.co/dnpX5gWw7I

India have made four changes to their playing XI from yesterday’s game. Ishan Kishan has been ruled out after being hit on the helmet in the 2nd T20I.

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested. Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj come into the side for Sunday's match.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar