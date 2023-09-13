India vs Sri Lanka Super 4: What happened in yesterday’s match in Asia Cup 2023?

Team India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in yesterday’s Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the win, the Men in Blue marched into the final of the tournament while also ending Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

Dunith Wellalage (5/40, 42* & 2 catches) came up with a brilliant all-round effort, but it wasn’t enough as India held their nerves to register an impressive victory. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue were held to 213 in 49.1 overs as part-time off-spinner Charith Asalanka also shone with 4/18.

Chasing 214, Sri Lanka got off to a horror start. They were 99/6 at the start of the 26th over. A seventh-wicket stand of 63 between Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva (41 off 66) lifted Lanka’s hopes. However, Kuldeep Yadav (4/43) bowled India to victory with help from Ravindra Jadeja (2/33). Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah also starred with 2/30 from seven overs.

India were off to a great start with the bat as Rohit Sharma (53 off 48) and Shubman Gill (19 off 25) added 80 in 11 overs. However, the introduction of Wellalage shifted the momentum in Sri Lanka’s favor. He cleaned up both the openers and also had Virat Kohli (3) caught at midwicket.

Ishan Kishan (33 off 61) and KL Rahul (39 off 44) featured in a 63-run stand for the fourth wicket. Left-arm spinner Wellalage again hurt India, having Rahul caught and bowled.

Kishan was then dismissed by Asalanka, miscuing an attempted big hit, while Wellalage had Hardik Pandya (5) caught behind off the last ball of his spell to complete his five-fer. Asalanka picked up three quick wickets but Axar Patel’s 26 took India past 210.

Kuldeep shines again as India defend 213

Sri Lanka got off to a poor start in the chase as Pathum Nissanka was caught behind off Bumrah for 6. The ace Indian pacer also sent back Kusal Mendis (15) with a well-disguised slower ball. Dimuth Karunaratne (2) played a poor shot to be caught at slip off Mohammed Siraj to leave Sri Lanka in big trouble at 25/3.

Kuldeep had the chasing side in further trouble when Sadeera Samarawickrama (17) was stumped attempting a wild heave, while Asalanka (22) was caught by the keeper off a mistimed sweep. A good catch from Rohit at slip off Jadeja’s bowling ended Dasun Shanaka stay for 9.

Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva batted with composure and lifted the chasing side's hopes. However, the latter attempted a half-hearted hoick off Jadeja and was caught at mid-on.

Pandya was rewarded for his fiery spell with the wicket of Maheesh Theekshana (2) as substitute Suryakumar Yadav took a fine catch at mid-on. Kuldeep then cleaned up Kasun Rajitha (1) and Matheesha Pathirana (0) to put India in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

Rohit again starred for India with the bat, scoring a crucial half-century. With the ball, Kuldeep stood out again with his four-fer.

For Sri Lanka, Wellalage was exceptional with ball and played a fighting hand with the willow. Asalanka also impressed with the ball, while Dhananjaya de Silva played a defiant knock.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Wellalage was named the Player of the Match for his stupendous all-round effort.