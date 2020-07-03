India will have to be at their absolute best to beat Australia, says Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey believes that India would have to be at their absolute best to beat Australia this time around.

Michael Hussey also felt that the 2020 T20 World Cup would become a logistical nightmare due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Hussey believes that India would have to be at their absolute best to beat Australia this time

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey believes that India's tour of Australia towards the end of 2020 promises to be a cracker of a contest. He feels that India will have to be at their best to win the series Down Under again.

In the 2018-2019 Australian Summer, India won the Test series 2-1 and became the first Asian side to win a Test series on Australian soil. However, Australia were missing their two best batsmen in David Warner and Steve Smith due to the ban imposed on them after the Sandpapergate episode.

Australia have a very potent bowling attack boasting the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and, of course, the spin of Nathan Lyon. Michael Hussey believes that winning Down Under would not be an easy task for India this time around.

"I am salivating at the prospect of this series. India were sensational the last time they came to these shores, it was great to see them win and it gave them so much belief that they could win in Australian conditions. This is going to be a different series, obviously throwing back in Steve Smith and David Warner makes Australia a much better team.

The Indian bowlers will have to work harder no question. They have a world-class bowling attack with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. So I think India will have to be at their best to knock off Australia this time," Michael Hussey told IANS during a podcast.

2020 T20 World Cup would be a logistical nightmare: Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey also spoke about the chances of the T20 World Cup happening in Australia this year from October 18-November 15. While ICC is still considering making the tournament happen in the given window, Micheal Hussey thinks the mega event could become a logistical nightmare.

According to Michael Hussey, it would be a difficult job to bring all 16 teams to one place and to make them play in a bio-secure environment due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am really fearful about the T20 World Cup to be honest and the reason for that is I think it is okay to bring out one team to play international cricket and get them to isolate and stay safe and prepare well for a series. But having to bring a number of teams and getting them to isolate to prepare and then move around the country to different venues I think that will be a logistical nightmare," Michael Hussey said.

From what we are hearing perhaps the T20 World Cup will have to be postponed for 2021 or even 2022," Michael Hussey added.