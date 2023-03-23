"India will feel they should have restricted them to 240-250" - Wasim Jaffer on Australia's 21-run win in Chennai

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer lamented the national team's poor death-bowling performance in the third ODI against Australia in Chennai. Jaffer believes Australia capitalized on the small moments and deservingly won the match.

Australia's tail wagged to propel them to 269 in 49 overs after India reduced them to 203-7 at one stage. The likes of Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, and Adam Zampa came up with crucial runs to take the tourists to a winning total.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, the 44-year-old felt India could have kept Australia to 240-250 and too many wickets against the run of play also cost the hosts. He said:

"Firstly, Australia's lower-order contribution to carry them to 269 from 203-7 was critical. India will feel they should have restricted them to 240-250. KL Rahul's wicket was quite crucial. They started slowly, but began taking wickets against the run of play. Axar Patel's run-out, and the dismissals of Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over were the turning points. So, yes, Australia did better those small moments."

KL Rahul's wicket in the 28th over broke the 69-run stand between him and Virat Kohli and from there, the home side kept losing wickets in clumps. Ashton Agar's final over proved decisive as it accounted for Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries.

"If we compare, India's tail doesn't contribute that much" - Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer also observed that India pulled Australia back sensationally after their openers made a brisk start on a fresh pitch. However, he pointed out that the main difference was that Australia's tail added crucial runs, while India's wasn't so effective.

"I feel the pitch played better at the start of the innings as it was fresh. The ball came on nicely in the initial overs and both batters were in form. However, Indian bowlers recovered well, especially Hardik Pandya taking three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav bagging two."

"India controlled the game well at that stage. However, they will be kicking themselves for letting Australia score 269 from 203-7. If we compare, India's tail doesn't contribute that much. No one scored a fifty among the Australian batters, but all of them contributed something."

The 21-run loss meant India had lost their first bilateral series at home under Rohit Sharma.

