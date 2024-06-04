India will be hoping Hardik Pandya steps up: Wasim Jaffer on importance of all-rounders in India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes the Men in Blue's chances of winning the T20 World Cup 2024 largely depends on Hardik Pandya and the other all-rounders present in their squad. Apart from Hardik, India also have Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel's all-round skills.

Jaffer shed light on India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in 2007 and also the ODI World Cup triumph in 2011 and explained how crucial all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's contributions were. He hope for similar levels of performances from Hardik and other multi-faceted players.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about India's all-rounders:

"When India won the World Cup in 2011 and 2007 (T20), Yuvraj Singh's role was very crucial. So they will be hoping that Hardik Pandya steps up as an all-rounder. The role of both Hardik and Shivam Dube will be very crucial. Even Jadeja and Axar as all-rounders will be important where you may play two left-arm spinners."

Jaffer also opined that India will have to play a fearless brand of cricket and claimed that it was something that they haven't done in the past few World Cups. As far as the balance of the side is concerned, the former opener has no issues and feels that the Men in Blue on paper have what it takes to win the title.

Wasim Jaffer will play at least three all-rounders in his India XI

Wasim Jaffer focused on batting depth while naming his India XI and claimed that he would play all three among Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube. He also threw Axar Patel's name in the mix in situations where the Men in Blue could afford to play three spinners. On this, Jaffer stated:

"I think Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja all three will definitely play. You can unleash Axar Patel too against sides that you feel are a bit weak against spin. But the aforementioned three all-rounders will definitely play according to me."

Wasim Jaffer's India XI against Ireland: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

