India will regroup with new energy for the next WTC Cycle: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed his excitement about the fixtures announced by the ICC for the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India were the finalists of the inaugural edition of WTC but were beaten comprehensively by New Zealand in the summit clash.

However, Kohli isn't disheartened and has always maintained that it is a pleasure playing against a competitive team like New Zealand. Quoted as saying in the ICC's official media release, Kohli lauded the competitiveness with which both teams played in the inaugural final.

"It was great to have played the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand in what was a memorable contest. Not just the final, we saw the determination of players throughout the first edition of the championship."

He also opened up on the fixtures announced by the ICC, where India will begin their next WTC campaign with a five-match away series against England. He assured fans that India would give them plenty to cheer about this time.

"The following of cricket lovers too was great to see, and I am sure they will all be waiting eagerly for the second edition. We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about."

It will be good to test India in our home conditions: Joe Root

India will play Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home and England, Bangladesh and South Africa at away in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2021

England's Test skipper Joe Root is also upbeat about the prospect of facing India at home. He had already made his intentions clear by stating that England will not be following their rotation policy anymore and are keen to field their strongest XI for the Test series.

"India are a fine all-round side and it would be good to test them in our home conditions. We narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final last time and are looking to do better this time. Test cricket is a format we all want to excel in and with points at stake for each match, everyone has to be at their best all the time."

