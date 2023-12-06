"India will have to work on that if they want to win" - Aakash Chopra says death bowling could be a concern in 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra feels India's death bowling is an area of concern that needs to be addressed before next year's T20 World Cup.

The Indian bowlers had mixed returns at the death in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. While Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh bowled impressive final overs in the first and last T20I respectively, all the seamers were taken to the cleaners more often than not.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether India need to improve their death bowling, to which he responded (4:55):

"What you are saying is correct because apart from Bumrah, too many expert death bowlers are not there. This could be a problem for you for the T20 World Cup, that who will bowl at the death. There will be day games and reverse swing will be in play. Arshdeep is not doing that well."

The former India opener added:

"He bowled a good last over in the last match but he is not bowling as well as he was doing a year ago. Avesh Khan - no, Mukesh Kumar - alright, Shami, Siraj. Death bowling could be a concern. India will have to work on that if they want to win. There is nothing like want, they have to win, but for that, they have to try."

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the T20Is against Australia, is currently India's most reliable death bowler. Mukesh was the most impressive bowler at the death against Australia but he is relatively inexperienced at the international level and needs to be more consistent.

"I don't see a chance of a clean sweep anywhere" - Aakash Chopra on India's prospects in the multi-format tour of South Africa

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra was further asked about India's chances of winning across the three formats in their upcoming series against South Africa, to which he replied (7:20):

"I don't see a chance of a clean sweep anywhere. We are not playing a very good team in ODIs and they are also not playing a very good team. However, the conditions will still favor them and they have had a decent World Cup."

Chopra reckons the Proteas might win five of the eight games across formats. He said:

"I see South Africa as slight favorites in this entire series. I could be completely wrong and I hope I am wrong, but I am seeing a few more matches going in favor of South Africa. It can be 5-3 in favor of South Africa."

India will hope to register a maiden Test series win in South Africa. With most of the seniors rested for the white-ball leg of the tour, they will be looking to identify a few youngsters who could be included in their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

