India Women might be the team to beat in 4 years' time: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg has been impressed with the way India Women drew their Test against the England Women despite the odds not being in the visitors' favor. The former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner lauded the Indian lower order for showing fight and not letting their batting collapse gift the game to England Women.

Having been asked to follow on, India Women were in deep trouble and the hosts were just three wickets away from getting a modest target to chase down and win the game. But the likes of Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia forged an incredible rearguard action that saved the game for India Women.

📸 📸: Reliving #TeamIndia's brilliant effort against England in Bristol 🏟️ #ENGvIND



These moments will be etched for a long time 👏🏻 🔝



Photo Courtesy: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/bl2J8wZ13l — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 20, 2021

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg expressed his excitement at seeing the Indian Women back in action in red-ball cricket when they tour Down Under towards the end of the year.

"I think India Women were fantastic. The way that they saved the Test match, they had the fight right till the end. They don't have much experience in that regard as what England do. They are not too off the mark. I am really looking forward to them playing against Australia," Brad Hogg stated.

Brad Hogg has also hailed the young talent that is coming through in the Indian women's team. With the likes of Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma having a fantastic red-ball debut, Hogg believes this Indian team can be a force to be reckoned with in four years' time. He added:

"With the youth that is coming through right now, I would probably give them four years before they start to get dominant like the men's team. They might be the team to beat in four years' time and might knock Australia off the mantle in that regard."

Women's cricket should have five-day Tests: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg is of the opinion that women's cricket should have five-day Tests. The game between England Women and India Women would have had a result had the Test been played over five days instead of four.

Hogg also feels there must be more than a one-off Test in women's cricket as it gives them more opportunity to showcase their talent and the losing team gets the chance to make a comeback into the series.

"I think they should play five-day Test matches. I also feel there should be more than one game in a series, there should be a three-match Test series. Women's cricket is improving and the only way in which you can improve more is by playing more Test cricket," Brad Hogg signed off.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Parimal Dagdee