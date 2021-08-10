India Women to play intra-squad pink-ball matches ahead of Australia tour - Reports

India Women will participate in a brief training camp before departing for Australia. According to reports, 30 women's cricketers from across the country will assemble in Bengaluru this evening for the camp.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma are playing in Women's Hundred 2021 at the moment. They are expected to join the camp after the tournament ends.

ESPNCricinfo reported today that India Women would leave for Australia on August 29 or 30. A final squad of 30 women's cricketers will join the camp today and the five players returning from the Women's Hundred 2021 will be selected for the Australian tour.

India Women to assemble for training camp ahead of next month's Australia tour; five players currently participating in #TheHundred to join later#AUSvsIND | #AUSWvINDWhttps://t.co/gYu44i6RYX — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) August 10, 2021

The entire squad will quarantine for two weeks in Australia before kicking off their preparations in a full-fledged manner. The tour will start with a three-match ODI series on September 19. Next, India Women will play a historic day/night Test match against Australia Women from September 30 to October 3.

Since India Women have never played a pink-ball Test before, the team management has reportedly decided to have a few intra-squad matches with the pink ball before the big game against the Aussies.

Meghna Singh, Amanjot Kaur will reportedly be part of the India Women camp in Bengaluru

The report further claims players from the India Women squad that recently toured the United Kingdom will constitute a majority of the 30 players in the Bengaluru camp. Apart from that, uncapped players Amanjot Kaur and Meghna Singh have also been asked to attend the camp.

India Women have struggled a bit in the international arena of late. They lost the ODI and T20I series against England Women. Before that, the Women in Blue lost the home series against South Africa Women. It will be interesting to see if the Indian women's cricket team can bounce back in Australia.

🗣 Ellyse Perry [on the pink-ball test against India]:



“The conditions [in Perth] are in our favour but looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it’s going to be a really well-contested Test match.”#AUSWvINDW pic.twitter.com/PDyq6lXgTB — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 20, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee