India Women's next match in Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time & Opposition

India Women got their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign off to a winning start, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. Pakistan Women won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. They recovered from a poor start to post a challenging 149/4 on the board.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof top-scored for her side with 68* off 55 balls, while Ayesha Naseem slammed a belligerent 43* off 25 balls. For India Women, Radha Yadav was the standout bowler with figures of 2/21, while Pooja Vastrakar (1/30) also did a decent job of keeping things quiet.

In reply, India lost opener Yastika Bhatia for 17 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for 16. Shafali Verma contributed a handy 33 off 25, but it was an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 58* between Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38) and Richa Ghosh (31* off 20) that took India Women home in 19 overs.

India Women's Next T20 World Cup 2023 Match Details

Having overcome the Pakistan challenge, India Women will next face West Indies Women. The Group B clash, which will be the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, will be played on Wednesday, February 15. The match will begin at 6:30 PM (IST) and 3:00 PM local time. The game will be held at the same venue as the India-Pakistan encounter - Newlands in Cape Town.

Unlike India, West Indies began their T20 World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket loss. They went down against England Women at Boland Park in Paarl in the second match of the competition on February 11.

West Indies batted first in the match and scored 135 for seven. Skipper Hayley Matthews top-scored with 42 off 32, hitting eight fours, while Shemaine Campbelle scored 34 off 37 deliveries. However, the rest of the batting failed to contribute, as a result of which West Indies ended up with a below-par total.

Chasing 136, England cruised home in 14.3 overs as Natalie Sciver (40*), Sophia Dunkley (34), and skipper Heather Knight (32*) all came up with important knocks. For West Indies, Chinelle Henry claimed 2/30, while Afy Fletcher registered figures of 1/22.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes