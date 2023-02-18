India Women's next match in Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time & Opposition

India went down to England by 11 runs in the 14th game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday (February 18).

Bowling first after winning the toss, India conceded 151-7 despite pacer Renuka Singh registering brilliant figures of 5-15 from her four overs in the Group B clash. Singh dismissed Danni Wyatt (0), Alice Capsey (3) and Sophia Dunkley (10) to reduce England to 29-3 in the fifth over.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (50 off 42) and Amy Jones (40 off 27), though, led a brilliant fightback for England. Captain Heather Knight also chipped in with a handy 28 as the batting side crossed the 150-run mark.

Chasing a challenging target, India got off to a brisk start before losing their way. Opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 52 off 41, while Richa Ghosh returned unbeaten on 47 off 34.

The cheap dismissals of Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (4) hurt India in a big way as they were restricted to 140-5.

India Women's Next T20 World Cup 2023 Match Details

India's next game at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be against Ireland at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday (February 20). This will be the 18th game of the ongoing tournament and will begin at 6:30 pm IST. The clash will be India’s last group game.

Ireland are the bottom-placed team in Group B in the Women’s World Cup, having lost all three of their games so far. After going down to England by four wickets, they were hammered by Pakistan by 70 runs.

In their previous game, Ireland faced West Indies and succumbed to a six-wicket defeat. Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first but only managed 137-9 despite Orla Prendergast’s 61 off 47. For West Indies, Shamilia Connell claimed 3-24, while Karishma Ramharack (2-18) and Afy Fletcher (2-21) also came up with impressive bowling performances.

West Indies got home in 19.5 overs, with captain Hayley Matthews leading from the front with an unbeaten 66 off 53. Meanwhile, Chinelle Henry chipped in with a crucial 34 off 28.

