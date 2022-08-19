India women’s squad for England tour announced; Kiran Navgire named in T20I team

The India women’s squads for the upcoming white ball tour of England have been announced. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have been retained as captain and vice-captain respectively in both squads, while big-hitting batter Kiran Navgire has been named in the T20I team.

In another significant development, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami makes a comeback after being ignored for the Sri Lanka tour.

India women will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in England from September 10 to 24. The series will begin with the first T20I in Chester-le-Street and conclude with the third ODI at Lord’s in London.

India women squads for England tour

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

India women suffered a heartbreak in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 recently, going down to Australia women by nine runs in the final of the cricket competition.

Jemimah Rodrigues named in India women squads for England tour

India women batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been ruled out of the ongoing season of The Hundred due to a wrist injury, has been picked in both white ball squads for the England tour.

Regarding Rodrigues’ exit from The Hundred, a statement on the tournament’s official website read:

"Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues has unfortunately been forced to end her season in The Hundred due to injury.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#JemimahRodrigues #hundred2022 #CricketTwitter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the Hundred due to wrist injury 🏏 Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the Hundred due to wrist injury 🏏#JemimahRodrigues #hundred2022 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/WTXh877ipI

Rodrigues played two matches for the Northern Superchargers and scored a half-century in the match against the Oval Invincibles. She will be replaced by Ireland’s Gaby Lewis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert