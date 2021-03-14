Mithali Raj becomes first woman player to score 7,000 ODI runs

India Women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj shattered another record on Sunday when she became the first player to score 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Mithali Raj achieved the feat during the fourth ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. The 38-year-old, featuring in her 213th ODI, achieved the landmark when she reached 26. The Indian captain was eventually dismissed for 45 runs off 71 balls after the hosts batted first in the fourth ODI.

In the previous ODI, Mithali Raj became the first Indian female player, and only the second overall, to complete 10,000 international runs. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is the first female player to achieve the feat; she has 10,273 runs to her name in international cricket.

Magnificent Mithali! 🙌🙌#TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs. 👏👏



What a performer she has been! 👍👍@M_Raj03 @Paytm #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/qDa6KZymlg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

India Women posted an impressive 266 for 4 on the board in the fourth ODI after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Punam Raut was the star performer for India with the bat, making an unbeaten 104 off 123 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur hammered a quickfire 54 off 35, a knock that featured seven fours and one six.

India dropped the struggling Jemimah Rodrigues, bringing in Priya Punia to open the innings. The opener contributed 32 off 51. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami was rested owing to a minor hand injury, with Radha Yadav handed her ODI debut.

The hosts lost their attacking opener Smriti Mandhana for ten before Raut, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet lifted India Women to a challenging total. The fourth ODI is a must-win game for India, as they are 1-2 down in the five-match series.

Not given much thought to any of the milestones: Mithali Raj

After becoming the first Indian female player to score 10,000 international runs in the previous game, Mithali Raj had stated that milestones didn't matter too much for her. She added that consistency and scoring runs for India are what matters the most.

At a press conference, she was quoted as saying in this regard:

"When you play for this long, you go through different milestones. This being one of it, the key for me has always been consistency, and I have always believed in scoring runs each time I go out to bat, whether it is domestic or international cricket. As long as I get an opportunity to bat, it has to be counted, and that has given me a lot of experience and exposure to work on my game over the years with the changing standards in the women's game and trying to be relevant in the international circuit.”

She further revealed about one milestone that would be special to her, though. Mithali Raj said:

“I have not really given much of a thought to any of the milestones. One milestone which will truly stand out is if we go on to win the World Cup, that will always be very very special.”

A brilliant hundred by Punam Raut and crucial knocks from Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have helped India put up 266/4 in the fourth ODI.



Will it be enough?#INDvSA ➡️ https://t.co/0gv3cOgWyRpic.twitter.com/I8NTM6iBHQ — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2021

During the 2nd ODI against South Africa Women, Mithali Raj went past England's Charlotte Edwards to become the most capped women's player in international cricket.