“We missed Jhulan Goswami’s experience, but other bowlers needed to step up” - Mithali Raj

Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj, on Sunday, expressed her disappointment at her team's bowling performance in the fourth match against South Africa.

The visitors chased down 267 with ease, doing so by seven wickets, to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, India Women’s total of 266 for 4 was built around a well-compiled hundred from Punam Raut.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Mithali Raj stressed that the bowlers need to work on how they prepare before a series. She said in this regard:

“Even if we scored more than 266, it wouldn't have been enough, the way the South Africans batted. Our bowling department needs to work on preparation before a series. We lacked that. We are not a bad fielding side, but there are things we can improve on.”

Admitting that India Women missed the experience of veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj pointed out that it was an opportunity for the other bowlers to step up. The captain elaborated:

“We missed Jhulan's experience, but it was an opportunity for the other bowlers to step up and take responsibility. Our spin department is experienced. I expect them to come back stronger.”

Meanwhile, South Africa Women captain Laura Wolvaardt (53), who featured in a 116-run stand with Lizelle Lee (69), described the win as a massive team effort. She said in this regard:

“I'm fresh to the job, and I used the senior players for advice and help. The plan was to be as attacking with the ball up front as we could be. We have a world-class attack. One in the top four has to bat through for us. It's something we haven't done in the past.”

Mignon du Preez was named the 'Player of the Match' for her knock of 61 off 55 balls. Du Preez and Lara Goodall (59*) featured in a 103-run stand for the third wicket as South Africa didn’t give India Women a sniff in the chase.

Mithali Raj becomes first woman player to score 7,000 ODI runs

Earlier in the day, Mithali Raj again rewrote the record books, becoming the first woman player to score 7,000 ODI runs. The 38-year-old achieved the feat when she reached 26 during her innings. The Indian captain was eventually dismissed for 45 off 71 balls.

Despite India Women's struggles, it has been a record-breaking series for Mithali Raj. In the third ODI, she became the first Indian female player, and only the second overall, to score 10,000 international runs.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is the only other woman player to have achieved the feat. She has scored 10,273 runs in international cricket.

By playing in the second ODI of the ongoing series, Mithali Raj overtook Edwards to become the most capped female player in international cricket.