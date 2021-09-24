India Women vs Australia Women: Beth Mooney hits century as Australia edge last-ball thriller

Beth Mooney's stunning century and a chaotic final over saw Australia Women edge India Women in a thrilling encounter in Mackay to extend their winning streak in ODIs to 26 matches.

Australia Women chased down 275 in the final delivery of the second ODI against India with five wickets to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After Smriti Mandhana's 86 helped India Women post 274/7 on the board and a top-order collapse from the hosts, Australia's streak looked set to end. However, the experienced Mooney, with assistance from Tahlia McGrath and Nicola Carey, helped complete their biggest chase in their 26-match winning streak.

Responding to captain Mithali Raj's call to give India a good start, Smriti Mandhana played a lovely knock studded with 11 boundaries. She got India off to a good start despite losing her opening partner Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj early.

Yastika Bhatia did not stay long at the crease, but Mandhana found support in Richa Ghosh as the two put on 76 runs for the fourth wicket. The partnership was ended when Mandhana sliced a shot to Mooney at point off McGrath for 86 off 94 balls.

Ghosh was the next to follow as she was bowled by Mcgrath. India found some late impetus from Pooja Vastrakar and the veteran Jhoolan Goswami, as they put on a 53-run stand to take India's total to 274/7.

Australia Women overcome early collapse to register famous win

India got off to a brilliant start with the ball as Australia lost Alyssa Healy in the third ball of their innings to Jhulan Goswami. Meg Lanning soon followed for 6 (21) and it did not take long for Ellyse Perry to join her in the dugout for 2 off 7.

Ashleigh Gardner tried to steady ship for Australia with Mooney, who had been hanging touch at one end. However, she too fell for 12 leaving the Aussies struggling at 52/4.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath - who also picked three wickets - then joined Mooney at the crease and helped turn the game around. While Mooney continued to play the anchor role, McGrath kept the tempo ticking as the two added 126 for the fifth wicket.

When McGrath fell for 74 off 77 to Deepti Sharma, Australia still had a mammoth task on their hands. Nicola Carey, however, came in and picked up where McGrath left off, while Mooney also upped the ante.

Mooney brought up her second ODI century in the 46th over, but Australia still needed to score at 10.25 in the last four overs. They scored 10 runs off both the 48th and 49th overs to leave the equation at 13 needed off the final over.

Some sloppy fielding and a no-ball for height took the equation to three needed off the final delivery.

India thought they had won the match when Carey hit the final ball - a full toss - straight to the fielder at square leg. Upon review, it was adjudged to be another no-ball and Carey made no mistake off the Free Hit. She hit the delivery to deep midwicket and completed two runs to seal the win.

Mooney finished on 125 off 133 while Carey finished unbeaten on 39 off 38.

