India Women vs England Women Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will take on England Women in three T20Is and one Test at home from December 6 to December 17. The series will begin with the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 6. The other two games of the T20I series will also be played at the same venue on December 9 and December 10.

The one-off Test of the India Women vs England Women series will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai from December 14 to December 17.

Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil, who impressed in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), have earned their maiden call-ups for the England series. While Ishaque has been named in both squads, Patil is part of the T20I team. Also, Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining India for the first time in Test cricket.

IND-W vs ENG-W telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the IND-W vs ENG-W series in India will be available on the Sports 18 network channels. According to the official schedule of the sports network, the series can be watches live on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD.

India Women vs England Women live streaming in India

The live streaming of matches to be played as part of England Women’s tour of India will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as website.

In addition, the live streaming of the games can also be watched on the FanCode app and website.

India Women vs England Women: Squads

Below are the squads for the India Women vs England Women series.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

India's Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.

England’s T20I squad: Heather Knight (captain), Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp.

England’s Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.