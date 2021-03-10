“Don't feel satisfied until I bowl someone out” - Jhulan Goswami 

India Women's senior pacer bowler Jhulan Goswami has revealed that she doesn’t feel satisfied as a bowler till she gets a batter bowled during a match.

Jhulan Goswami was declared the Player of the Match for figures of 4 for 42 as India Women won the second ODI against South Africa by nine wickets. With the victory, India Women have levelled the five-match series 1-1.

In a video interaction with India Women’s opener Smriti Mandhana on the BCCI’s official website, the 38-year-old bowler admitted that cleaning up a batter gives her a high. Jhulan Goswami told Mandhana in this regard:

"The most important thing for a medium pacer, at least for me, is that I don't feel satisfied until I bowl someone out. When I get the batter bowled, then I feel 'Yes, I am bowling well'."

Jhulan Goswami bowled Nadine de Klerk and Shabnim Ismail in the second ODI. She also dismissed Lizelle Lee lbw in the first over of the day and had Marizanne Kapp caught at midwicket.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3 for 37) and Mansi Joshi (2 for 23) also impressed with the ball for India Women in the game.

As a senior, it is my responsibility to deliver when most required: Jhulan Goswami

India Women looked very rusty in the first match of the series, as they had not played any international cricket for a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went down in the first ODI by eight wickets.

Speaking about India’s fightback on Tuesday, Jhulan Goswami asserted that, as a senior member of the team, she felt a responsibility to stand up. The pace bowler said in this regard:

"As a senior member, when you are coming back, it is important to have a good start. Today, my aim was to bowl in the right areas consistently and try to get early breakthroughs. As a senior player, that is my responsibility as well to deliver when it is required the most because we were already one down in the series.”

Earlier in the day, reflecting on India’ Women's impressive win, Jhulan Goswami said that the side managed to execute their plans well. Praising her teammates, she said:

"It was absolutely a team effort. We managed to execute our plans.”

On the team’s excellent bowling performance, the 38-year-old observed:

"Today was a much-disciplined bowling attack... In the first match, the performance was not up to the mark. In this match, whatever we planned, we managed to execute it.”

After Goswami’s heroics with the ball, Mandhana hammered an unbeaten 80 off 64 balls to help India trounce South Africa with 128 balls to spare.