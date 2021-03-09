Smriti Mandhana reveals the secret of her big-hitting

India Women opener Smriti Mandhana has credited her mother for helping her stay in shape by taking proper care of her diet.

Smriti Mandhana, returning to action after almost a year's break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, smashed an unbeaten 80 from 64 balls. Her knock, which comprised of ten fours and three sixes, helped India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets on Tuesday in the 2nd ODI in Lucknow.

In an interaction with senior pace bowler Jhulan Goswami on BCCI’s official website, the 24-year-old was asked about her diet, which seemingly enables her to hit the ball hard.

Smriti Mandhana told Goswami that it was thanks to her mother’s strict diet. She said in this regard:

“My mummy is more diet-conscious than me. She is very strict. She doesn’t allow me to have junk type of food and gets very angry on me if I consume such food. But yes, mom has been very helpful in keeping my diet in order. She used to send me protein laddu, dry fruit laddu and used to tell me to eat those stuff in between matches, which has definitely aided me.”

Smriti Mandhana was well supported by Punam Raut (62* off 80 balls). The duo featured in an unbroken stand of 138 for the second wicket as India eased to victory in Lucknow.

Earlier, Goswami starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 42, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 3 for 37.

Wanted to be not out till the end: Smriti Mandhana

Asked how she planned the chase of 158, Smriti Mandhana told Goswami that she looked to see the ball and react accordingly. The opener elaborated.

“In the first match, there was a little bit of moisture in the initial overs, so I was trying to leave many deliveries. In this match though, the wicket was quite good to bat on. So I just said to myself, let’s try and be not out till the end. Just try and react to the ball."

“I think I am most comfortable when I react according to the ball. If I premeditate that I have to play in a certain way, then I get out. So I just watched the ball and played accordingly. Initially, I got the ball in my areas, so that helped me get underway,” she added.

During the course of her innings on Tuesday, Smriti Mandhana created history, becoming the first-ever cricketer (male or female) to smash ten consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs while chasing.

She went past New Zealand's Suzie Bates (9) who did so between 2015 and 2017.