India Women will need to change approach to compete with top teams: Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes the India Women's team will need to alter the way they bat if they need to compete with other big teams.

India Women managed to score just 201 runs in their first ODI against England Women in Bristol. The target was easily chased down by the hosts with eight wickets to spare. Dasgupta pointed out that the Indian batters were too slow while batting and lacked the ability to score boundaries consistently.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained why India Women suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of England Women.

"If India needs to compete with the top teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, then they will need to change their approach. They will need to pay more attention to their strike rate. Except for debutant Shafali Verma, the highest strike rate was 66 by Mithali Raj. Everyone else was below that on a pitch where only 201 runs were made and a score of 250 was possible," Deep Dasgupta opined.

India Women lacked intent in their batting: Deep Dasgupta

No Team in modern day ODI Cricket can afford to be 65/2 after 21 overs.



England have bowled well here but lack of intent from Punam Raut and Mithali Raj has only worsened the situation for India.#ENGWvINDW — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) June 27, 2021

Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that since India Women don't have too many power hitters in their ranks, they need to work on strike rotation. He believes there was a lack of intent in the way they batted and that is something that needs to change quickly.

"Another issue that I noticed was the lack of intent. You can also show intent while defending and looking for a quick single. Power-hitters like Harmanpreet Kaur are not having a great time. Either you rotate strike or hit boundaries. India Women doesn't have many boundary hitters and so will need to focus more on strike-rotation," Deep Dasgupta signed off.

