Indian all-rounder clicks heartwarming photo with wife in England ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Picture]

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur shared a heartwarming picture with his wife, Mittali Parulkar, ahead of the first Test of the five-match series in England, which begins at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20. The 33-year-old looked dapper in a black jacket as the couple twinned in black winter outfits. Shardul and Mittali tied the knot in February 2023, two years after their engagement in 2021.

Like Thakur, Parulkar is successful in the professional sphere. She is an entrepreneur, fashion model, and founder of a popular bakery brand. As per India.com, her net worth ranges from INR 3 to 4 crore.

Take a look at Shardul Thakur’s latest Instagram post:

Shardul Thakur and other Indian players can be accompanied by WAGs for 14 days on a 45+ long overseas tour. [Pic credits: @shardul_thakur on Instagram]

As per BCCI’s diktat, following the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) loss in Australia, players can be accompanied by partners and children for only 14 days during a 45-day or longer overseas tour.

In an old video, Thakur called Mittali a symbol of beauty. He said (via Times Now):

“Mittali aamchi, sundarte cha prateek (Mittali is a symbol of beauty).”

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

When former India coach shared a funny message with Shardul Thakur's wife after their wedding

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shared a funny message with Shardul Thakur’s wife after their wedding. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting coach stressed that Thakur is the most stubborn cricketer he had met on the cricket field. Nayar said in 2023 (via News 18):

“One word of advice to Mittali. I am pretty sure by now you already know, but you have married the most stubborn man that I have ever met on the cricket field. Well, he always thinks he is right. He always believes he is right. But I also know, Mittali, that you believe in yourself as well, so make sure you stand up to him as every wife does. And I am hoping to wait for that day when Shardul bows his head down and says, ‘Mittali, you are right, and whatever you say is right.”

On the professional front, Shardul Thakur has made his national comeback after two years. The 33-year-old has played 11 Tests, picking up 31 wickets. He has been equally handy with the bat, scoring 331 runs in 18 innings with the help of four half-centuries.

