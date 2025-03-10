Indian all-rounder hugs fielding coach as he wins 'Fielder of the Match' medal after IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up an all-round display in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9). Apart from his bowling and batting, he was also a live-wire on the field, saving some crucial runs for the team.

Jadeja won the final 'Fielder of the Match' medal of the 2025 Champions Trophy for the Indian team owing to his efforts on the field. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the tournament.

After the match, as per the tradition, team Inda's fielding coach T Dilip made the announcement in the dressing room. Before announcing the winner, he spoke about the contenders, naming Ravindra Jadeja and captain Rohit Sharma.

"I think he's been showing top stuff. Today in his own bowling but the way he chased the ball today, getting that bullet throws and also cutting those angles - Ravindra Jadeja. When we speak about skill and will, I think someone who really displays (it) all the time when he is on the field, the way he he is putting those dives - Rohit Sharma," he said in a video posted by BCCI.

T Dilip then announced Ravindra Jadeja as the winner of the fielding medal for the final match against New Zealand. Jadeja not only thanked the coach but was also seen hugging him in joy after receiving the medal.

Watch the moment here:

Team India fielding coach lauds the team after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Before talking about the contenders and announcing the winner for the fielding medal after the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India's fielding coach T Dilip also took a moment to appreciate the efforts of the players on the field throughout the tournament.

He said that every single effort on the field was important and that the team worked for a common goal through their committment on the field during the entire Champions Trophy campaign.

"If you look at the whole tournament there is one takeaway, I feel it is that no effort on the field was ever too small. Every single committment on the field was fueling a common goal and the goal is right in front of us - we are champions. We always speak about camaraderie, trust, the brotherhood between each other and together that's what we displayed throughout the tournament," he stated.

