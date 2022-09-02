Indian all-rounder Jayant Yadav joins Warwickshire for their remaining County Championship matches

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has roped in Indian all-rounder Jayant Yadav for their final three matches of the LV= Insurance County Championship. The veteran cricketer is in line to debut against Somerset at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground on September 12.

While this will his first outing in English domestic cricket, Jayant Yadav has considerable first-class experience. He has featured in 64 first-class games, picking up 173 wickets at an average of 31.83 while also scoring 2194 runs, including three tons.

The right-handed batter will join his countryman Mohammed Siraj, who is also available for Warwickshire for their final three fixtures.

Warwickshire's director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, welcomed the all-rounder's addition to the squad, stating that Yadav will strengthen the side's bowling department, along with Siraj.

Farbrace said, as quoted by The Cricketer:

"Jayant is another fantastic addition to the squad, and we're excited to welcome him to Warwickshire. Jayant has played Test cricket this year and adding his first-class experience to our bowling attack could be vital in the final three games.

"It was vitally important that we strengthened our bowling line-up for the run-in and the signing of Jayant, plus Siraj gives us an enviable array of options."

The Delhi-born player made his international debut in 2016 and has played six Tests and a couple of ODIs. Jayant Yadav has 16 Test scalps, along with a century and a fifty, to his name. The veteran's most recent Test outing came against Sri Lanka in March this year.

"I'm incredibly excited to join up with the squad for the final three games" - Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of his stint with Warwickshire, Yadav stated he couldn't turn down the chance to play for the team and sees it as a way to gain more opportunities in Test cricket. He explained:

"This will be my first County Championship experience and I'm incredibly excited to join up with the squad for the final three games. When I was asked if I would like to join Warwickshire, it was something I couldn't say no to.

"Having played my sixth Test earlier this year, I believe these three games will help me improve my game for more opportunities in the near future."

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan played 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at home, Jayant Yadav made his Test debut



He scored his maiden Test ton at ___ 🏟



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG The last timeplayed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at home, Jayant Yadav made his Test debutHe scored his maiden Test ton at ___ 🏟 The last time 🇮🇳 played 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at home, Jayant Yadav made his Test debut 💙He scored his maiden Test ton at ___ 🏟 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG https://t.co/Nwq4GCB0WR

It's worth noting that Warwickshire have won only one out of their 11 matches this season, losing and drawing five games each. They are currently languishing in eighth place in the standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar