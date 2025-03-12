Indian batter and Australian bowler win ICC Player of the Month awards for February 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men's and women's Player of the Month for February on March 12. While India's Shubman Gill took the honors among the men, Australia's Alana King won the award among the women.

Coming to Gill, February was arguably the best month of his international career as he scored runs for fun in ODIs. He hit the English attack up for 259 runs at an incredible average of 86.33 in the three-match home ODI series.

The 25-year-old continued his outstanding run in the Champions Trophy that followed, scoring a sensational 101* in India's tournament opener against Bangladesh. His remarkable month finished with a sparkling 52-ball 46 against Pakistan, helping India qualify for the semifinal.

The Men in Blue ultimately went on to clinch the title with a commanding win over New Zealand in the final on March 9. Gill finished the month of February with extraordinary numbers of 406 runs and a 100+ average, including two centuries and as many half-centuries in five innings. He overcame stiff competition from New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Australia's Steve Smith to win the monthly honors.

As for Alana King, her match-winning spells of 4 for 45 and 5 for 53 in the Ashes Test against England saw her become the third consecutive Australian to win the Women's Player of the Month award. She fought off competition from teammate Annabel Sutherland and Thailand spinner Thipatcha Putthawong to win the coveted award.

"Nothing gives me more motivation than performing with the bat and winning matches for my country" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill poses with the trophy after India's Champions Trophy triumph [Credit: Getty]

Shubam Gill expressed his satisfaction at being named the men's Player of the Month for February and stated that his biggest motivation was to win matches for India with the bat.

Talking to the ICC on winning the award, Gill said:

"I am elated to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February. Nothing gives me more motivation than performing with the bat and winning matches for my country. The lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025 was very crucial and I am glad I was able to make the most out of it."

He added:

"It has been a phenomenal start to the year individually as well as for us as a unit. I am looking forward to an action-packed cricketing year ahead and hope to win many more matches for India."

Gill is currently the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the latest ICC rankings, with a brilliant average of almost 64 in eight matches this year.

