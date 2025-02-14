Indian batting legend shares heartwarming photograph with wife on Valentine's Day [In pictures]

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming photograph of himself with his wife Anjali on Friday, February 14, marking the occasion of Valentine's Day. The charming photograph was presumably taken at an upscale restaurant where the couple had gone for lunch.

Ad

Tendulkar married Anjali in 1995 after having first met her in 1990. Mrs. Tendulkar is a paediatrician by practice. However, she chose not to continue her career after getting married. The couple have two children: daughter Sara and son Arjun. The latter is currently a first-class cricketer for Goa, having played for Mumbai earlier.

You can see the photograph here, which the batting maestro lovingly and wittingly captioned on X:

"Valen'timeless Love"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sachin Tendulkar is considered the God of cricket

If one goes by numbers alone, Tendulkar is, quite simply, the greatest cricketer ever. He has scored more runs than any other batter, past or present, in Test and one-day international cricket. He is considered by many to be the God of cricket.

He is also the only batter in the world to have reached the landmark of scoring 100 international centuries, with 51 coming in Tests and 49 in ODIs. Among other achievements, Tendulkar was also the first double-centurion in ODI cricket.

Ad

The former Mumbai batter amassed 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs: both these records looks safe for the time being from the prowling instincts of contemporary batters.

In first-class cricket, the 51-year-old piled up 25,396 runs in his career, which is jaw-dropping. He won the 2011 ODI World Cup with India, but not before serving the nation for over two decades with dedication and loyalty.

For several years, Tendulkar carried the hopes of India's batting on his shoulders, and gained the love and admiration of many of his fellow countrymen and women, who defined an entire generation based on his exploits on the cricket field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news