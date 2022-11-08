"Indian Cricket Council (ICC) making sure their boys get to the final" - Twitterati slam ICC after they decide to organize IND vs ENG semi-final on a used pitch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) faced the ire of fans after reports emerged that they are going to organize the high-octane semi-final clash between India and England on a used pitch. Adelaide will play host to this T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final contest on November 10, Thursday.
There have already been two Super 12 games played on the surface assigned for this match. New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in the first contest. Meanwhile, Australia escaped with a narrow four-run victory against Afghanistan in the other match on this pitch on November 4.
Due to logistics, the ICC has held matches on used pitches numerous times in the World Cup before the knock-out stages. Fans have now expressed their opinions after learning about their decision to do the same for an important game like the semi-final.
The majority slammed the ICC as they felt that a grand contest like the semi-final deserves a fresh surface. However, a section of fans opined that the used surface would be an advantage for India. A few others contradicted this by highlighting that Indian batters tend to struggle against spinners on slow and dry pitches.
"The next match is the biggest one for Rohit Sharma as captain" - Mohammad Kaif ahead of India's clash against England
Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif recently opined that the upcoming semi-final contest between India and England would be the most important match for Rohit Sharma in his tenure as captain so far.
He also applauded Rohit's leadership abilities and credited him for supporting his teammates through his man-management skills. In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Kaif said:
"I consider Rohit Sharma as a very good player but the time has come where the next two matches are the most important ones. The next match is the biggest one for Rohit Sharma as captain, he has had a great record since taking over as T20 captain. I think he has brought an impact with his captaincy."
He added:
"The value he has brought in with his captaincy is immense. Players feel at home with Rohit Sharma as the captain. The support he provides, placing a hand on the player's shoulder, this is a huge factor, especially in a World Cup."
