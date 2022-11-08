"Indian Cricket Council (ICC) making sure their boys get to the final" - Twitterati slam ICC after they decide to organize IND vs ENG semi-final on a used pitch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) faced the ire of fans after reports emerged that they are going to organize the high-octane semi-final clash between India and England on a used pitch. Adelaide will play host to this T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final contest on November 10, Thursday.

There have already been two Super 12 games played on the surface assigned for this match. New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in the first contest. Meanwhile, Australia escaped with a narrow four-run victory against Afghanistan in the other match on this pitch on November 4.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India vs England Semi-final will be played on a used pitch. (Source - The Cricketer) India vs England Semi-final will be played on a used pitch. (Source - The Cricketer)

Due to logistics, the ICC has held matches on used pitches numerous times in the World Cup before the knock-out stages. Fans have now expressed their opinions after learning about their decision to do the same for an important game like the semi-final.

The majority slammed the ICC as they felt that a grand contest like the semi-final deserves a fresh surface. However, a section of fans opined that the used surface would be an advantage for India. A few others contradicted this by highlighting that Indian batters tend to struggle against spinners on slow and dry pitches.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 So a used pitch for the SF between ENG and India.



Toss, toss, toss... oh, toss, toss. So a used pitch for the SF between ENG and India.Toss, toss, toss... oh, toss, toss.

Paul Newman @Paul_NewmanDM Extraordinary to hear that England's World Cup semi-final against India at the Adelaide Oval is going to be played on a used pitch. This is supposed to be a global tournament. Can't even prepare a fresh one for a big game like this.... Extraordinary to hear that England's World Cup semi-final against India at the Adelaide Oval is going to be played on a used pitch. This is supposed to be a global tournament. Can't even prepare a fresh one for a big game like this....

Richard Mann @Richard_Mann11 Used pitch for the #INDvENG #T20WorldCup SF screams of ‘we can’t win so don’t care about the tournament anymore’ from the Australians. So early in the Australian summer, there’s no excuse to not produce a fresh wicket. Genuinely embarrassing, and there should be consequences Used pitch for the #INDvENG #T20WorldCup SF screams of ‘we can’t win so don’t care about the tournament anymore’ from the Australians. So early in the Australian summer, there’s no excuse to not produce a fresh wicket. Genuinely embarrassing, and there should be consequences

Harry Watt @saywattharry George Dobell @GeorgeDobell1 India v England: Wood and Malan miss training; used pitch for match | The Cricketer thecricketer.com/Topics/mens-t2… India v England: Wood and Malan miss training; used pitch for match | The Cricketer thecricketer.com/Topics/mens-t2… Used pitch for a world cup semi final haha what a bunch of jokers. If Australia had got through they 100% play on India on a fresh strip. twitter.com/GeorgeDobell1/… Used pitch for a world cup semi final haha what a bunch of jokers. If Australia had got through they 100% play on India on a fresh strip. twitter.com/GeorgeDobell1/…

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Toss becomes so much more crucial now that it's a used pitch, India might look to bat first but it's also something England with the make of their side would prefer chasing being batting heavy. Tricky call. Toss becomes so much more crucial now that it's a used pitch, India might look to bat first but it's also something England with the make of their side would prefer chasing being batting heavy. Tricky call.

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 Paul Newman @Paul_NewmanDM Extraordinary to hear that England's World Cup semi-final against India at the Adelaide Oval is going to be played on a used pitch. This is supposed to be a global tournament. Can't even prepare a fresh one for a big game like this.... Extraordinary to hear that England's World Cup semi-final against India at the Adelaide Oval is going to be played on a used pitch. This is supposed to be a global tournament. Can't even prepare a fresh one for a big game like this.... Why would you use a used pitch for a knockout game in a World Event ?? Just Cannot wrap my head around it... At least Knockouts should ne played on newer and unused new pitch... this is extremely poor from ICC twitter.com/Paul_NewmanDM/… Why would you use a used pitch for a knockout game in a World Event ?? Just Cannot wrap my head around it... At least Knockouts should ne played on newer and unused new pitch... this is extremely poor from ICC twitter.com/Paul_NewmanDM/…

Mango Jam🇵🇰 @mangojam0 Used pitch in india vs England semi final,it will help india Used pitch in india vs England semi final,it will help india

Sandy @ThatWickedGuy_ Used pitch ah! ICC trying everything in their power to nail an IND PAK final. Used pitch ah! ICC trying everything in their power to nail an IND PAK final.

Rob @Stannie655 @GeorgeDobell1 Used pitch you say? The I̶n̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶ Indian Cricket Council (ICC) making sure that their boys get through to the final then... @GeorgeDobell1 Used pitch you say? The I̶n̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶ Indian Cricket Council (ICC) making sure that their boys get through to the final then...

Hamza Sheikh @hamza007_



Clearly ICC wants India in the Final @cwjreynolds Used Pitch for a WC SF?Clearly ICC wants India in the Final @cwjreynolds Used Pitch for a WC SF?Clearly ICC wants India in the Final

AndyinBrum 🌻Has 100 Names @AndyinBrum @Yas_Wisden @Jo_Wisden @Phil_Wisden @markbutcher72 Just seen India/England’s semi will be on a used pitch. Is it beyond the wit of the ICC/Cricket Australia to have the big 3 matches of a tournament played on the best pitches conducive to the best T20 play. Or do they want 120 plays 125? @Yas_Wisden @Jo_Wisden @Phil_Wisden @markbutcher72 Just seen India/England’s semi will be on a used pitch. Is it beyond the wit of the ICC/Cricket Australia to have the big 3 matches of a tournament played on the best pitches conducive to the best T20 play. Or do they want 120 plays 125?

Divagar @divagar90 #T20WorldCup #T20Iworldcup2022 #SemiFinals India & England going to play on a used pitch in Adelaide so already India buying umpires, pitch curators and ICC debate started before the match #INDvsENG India & England going to play on a used pitch in Adelaide so already India buying umpires, pitch curators and ICC debate started before the match #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup #T20Iworldcup2022 #SemiFinals

Manya @CSKian716 The tournament's going really great, the matches have been proper humdingers so far. This will be excellent for the growth of the game.



ICC: Okay let's have the knockouts on a used pitch. The tournament's going really great, the matches have been proper humdingers so far. This will be excellent for the growth of the game.ICC: Okay let's have the knockouts on a used pitch. https://t.co/r3yAcGFeCQ

Sid @sid_2893 Everyone saying advantage India for the used pitch only for us to lose 5 wickets to Rashid Moeen and Livingstone 🥲 Everyone saying advantage India for the used pitch only for us to lose 5 wickets to Rashid Moeen and Livingstone 🥲

TheTreeOfLife @RedRiverCries



Unreal meltdown here over every small thing. Paul Newman @Paul_NewmanDM Extraordinary to hear that England's World Cup semi-final against India at the Adelaide Oval is going to be played on a used pitch. This is supposed to be a global tournament. Can't even prepare a fresh one for a big game like this.... Extraordinary to hear that England's World Cup semi-final against India at the Adelaide Oval is going to be played on a used pitch. This is supposed to be a global tournament. Can't even prepare a fresh one for a big game like this.... Used pitch doesn't mean it will be some raging Turner. And, it's T20. Hardly makes any difference.Unreal meltdown here over every small thing. twitter.com/Paul_NewmanDM/… Used pitch doesn't mean it will be some raging Turner. And, it's T20. Hardly makes any difference.Unreal meltdown here over every small thing. twitter.com/Paul_NewmanDM/…

ram dewani @ramdewani1 . Jealousy is so obvious. It happens every single time. Even though this favours England. @Paul_NewmanDM So many matches played in world cup on used pitches but only one involving India is controversial. Surprise. Jealousy is so obvious. It happens every single time. Even though this favours England. @Paul_NewmanDM So many matches played in world cup on used pitches but only one involving India is controversial. Surprise 😯. Jealousy is so obvious. It happens every single time. Even though this favours England.

"The next match is the biggest one for Rohit Sharma as captain" - Mohammad Kaif ahead of India's clash against England

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif recently opined that the upcoming semi-final contest between India and England would be the most important match for Rohit Sharma in his tenure as captain so far.

He also applauded Rohit's leadership abilities and credited him for supporting his teammates through his man-management skills. In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Kaif said:

"I consider Rohit Sharma as a very good player but the time has come where the next two matches are the most important ones. The next match is the biggest one for Rohit Sharma as captain, he has had a great record since taking over as T20 captain. I think he has brought an impact with his captaincy."

He added:

"The value he has brought in with his captaincy is immense. Players feel at home with Rohit Sharma as the captain. The support he provides, placing a hand on the player's shoulder, this is a huge factor, especially in a World Cup."

Do you think Rohit Sharma will play a match-defining knock in the semi-final against England? Sound off in the comments section.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 4255 votes