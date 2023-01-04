"Indian cricket is the main stakeholder, not the IPL" - Former Indian captain feels franchises will have to bear with main players resting

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that if the star players in the ODI team need a break, they should take some time off during the T20 cricket season. He feels they should not skip the one-dayers leading up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Gambhir added that franchises have to oblige if the BCCI wants players to rest during a few games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He believes they have to understand the bigger picture, given that the team has a home World Cup this year.

Speaking on the Star Sports show, 'Road to World Cup Glory', Gautam Gambhir stated that managing the workload of players for the ODI World Cup was more important than winning the IPL. He said:

"If the franchisee has to suffer, they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stakeholder, not the IPL. IPL is just the by-product.

"So, if India goes out and wins the World Cup, that is the bigger ovation, that is the bigger ring. For me, I think winning the World Cup is far more important than winning the IPL.”

Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023. The @BCCI on Sunday convened the review meeting of Team India (Senior Men) in Mumbai.Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023. The @BCCI on Sunday convened the review meeting of Team India (Senior Men) in Mumbai.Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.

India need to play their best team in ODIs leading into the World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes one of the major reasons for the Men in Blue's displays in the last two T20 World Cups has been the amount of rest taken by some big names. The team suffered a group-stage exit in 2021 before losing out in Super 12s stage last year.

Gambhir believes players being rested affected the team as they didn't play their best playing XI together frequently enough in the build-up to the tournament. On this, he stated:

"I think the biggest mistake that Indian cricket has made in the last two World Cups has been that these guys have not played enough of cricket together. Tell me how many times have we got the best playing 11 on the park?

"So, these guys have to play enough of white ball cricket, especially for the 50 overs World Cup together irrespective of whether they want to take a break from the T20 or from the IPL."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Very good decision by BCCI to reduce the pool of players to 20, around 25 games left for the World Cup, the game time and preparation will be perfect if there are not many injury concerns. Very good decision by BCCI to reduce the pool of players to 20, around 25 games left for the World Cup, the game time and preparation will be perfect if there are not many injury concerns.

The BCCI will reportedly make the National Cricket Academy work with IPL franchises to understand the workload of players shortlisted for the ODI World Cup. Fans are hoping this helps the team in its pursuit of a first ICC title in 10 years.

