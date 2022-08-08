Indian cricket team's next match: Venue, date, time and opposition details

After a 4-1 T20I series win against the West Indies, the Indian cricket team will soon board a flight to Zimbabwe. For the first time since 2016, the Men in Blue will play an away series against Zimbabwe.

India have performed exceptionally well in white-ball cricket. They have registered series wins over West Indies, Sri Lanka and England. Given how they have dominated Zimbabwe in the past, it should not be a surprise if the Men in Blue register a 3-0 series win in the ODIs against the African nation.

Zimbabwe have momentum on their side as well, having defeated Bangladesh recently. However, defeating India would be comparatively tougher for the Zimbabwean side. What makes the series even more important is that it is a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Hosts India have already qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, but Zimbabwe will have to finish in the upper half of the standings to guarantee a direct qualification. Zimbabwe are 12th right now with only three wins from 15 matches.

Indian cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe: Full schedule and match timings in IST

Shikhar Dhawan has a good record as Indian captain in ODI cricket. (Image: Getty)

Here is the complete schedule for the Indian cricket team's next series along with timings in IST:

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI - August 18, 12:45 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI - August 20, 12:45 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI - August 22, 12:45 PM IST

All three matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Here is the Indian cricket team's squad for this series:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

