"Indian cricket team are the real chokers" - Fans react as Australia beat India by 6 wickets to win 2023 World Cup

A clinical all-round performance helped Pat Cummins-led Australia beat Team India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, Australia became the world champion for the sixth time in the ODI format, having clinched the title in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

Chasing 241 for the coveted trophy, Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 137 runs off 120 balls, including four sixes and 15 boundaries. Marnus Labuschagne also played a good hand with an unbeaten 58 off 110 deliveries, comprising four boundaries.

The duo shared a 192-run partnership for the fourth wicket to rescue the Aussies from 47/3. Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to take Australia to the trophy.

Earlier in the day, the Men in Blue posted 240 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. KL Rahul top-scored with 66 off 107, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chipped in with scores of 54 (63) and 47 (31), respectively.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with figures of 3/55, while Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets apiece. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa settled for one apiece.

"Indian cricket team are the real chokers. Not SA. As a cricket fan, we are used to these heartbreaks. Not sad."

When is the next ODI World Cup?

The next ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin format, comprising 14 teams in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia between October and November 2027. South Africa and Zimbabwe last hosted the 50-over tournament in 2003.

The marquee ICC event will be played in two groups of seven, with the top three teams progressing to the Super Six Stage ahead of the semi-finals and final.

The top 8 teams will automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the remaining slots will be finalized after a qualifier in 2026.