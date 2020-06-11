Indian Cricket Team's tour of Sri Lanka called off

The Indian Cricket Team's tour of Sri Lanka slated for August this year has now been called off, as per a release by SLC.

The Indian Cricket team will not be able to travel due to restrictions in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to BCCI treasurer, Arun Dhumal.

The Indian Cricket Team’s tour of Sri Lanka has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the tour was slated to take place in August this year, it will not go ahead as planned.

A press release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on their website confirmed the developments. The release suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the SLC that it would not be feasible to go ahead with the series as planned.

“Although, BCCI remains committed to the FTP and towards its fellow members, it will have to seek the advice from Government of India and the health regulatory authorities before taking any decision for the resumption of Cricket,” the BCCI communicated to the SLC, according to the release.

Indian Cricket Team cannot travel due to restrictions, says Arun Dhumal

On being asked about the cancellation of the tour, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed that the tour would not be going ahead due to the restrictions on international travel.

“It (the tour) is called off because it is not possible for the teams to travel. There are travel restrictions, and International travel is not open as of yet, so how will the team travel?” Arun Dhumal told Sportskeeda.

The Indian cricket team was initially slated to travel to Sri Lanka in June to play three ODIs and three T20Is, but that was pushed back to August owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour, however, has been completely called off with fans now having to wait even longer to watch Virat Kohli and the Indian Cricket Team in action again.

The Indian Cricket Team may not play competitively again till their tour of Australia starting later this year with a three-match T20I series in October. The Australians will also host the Indian Cricket Team in 5-match Test series during their summer to close out the calendar year.